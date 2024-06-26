Menu

Crime

Man busted with 439 stolen catalytic converters for export to U.S.: Burnaby RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More than 400 stolen catalytic converters seized by Burnaby RCMP'
More than 400 stolen catalytic converters seized by Burnaby RCMP
WATCH: Charges have been laid following the largest catalytic converter seizure Burnaby RCMP officers have ever made.
Surrey man is facing criminal charges after he was busted with nearly 450 allegedly stolen catalytic converters.

Burnaby RCMP began investigating a surge in catalytic converter thefts in March 2021, dubbing the initiative Project E-Pagwa.

During the probe, they identified a man who was allegedly buying stolen catalytic converters through a mobile metal recycling business from thieves operating across the region.

Click to play video: 'Richmond cracks down on catalytic converter thefts with etching program'
Richmond cracks down on catalytic converter thefts with etching program

Police allege the man was mixing the stolen parts in with catalytic converters that were legitimately salvaged and shipping them in bulk across the U.S. border.

Mounties raided the man’s home, business and industrial works yard in June last year, where they seized 439 catalytic converters, 392 of which were packaged for shipment to the U.S.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Prosecutors have since charged Jasvindar Singh, 50, with attempt to possess property obtained by crime over $5,000 and attempt to traffic property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Click to play video: 'B.C. man’s insurance deductible hiked by $2,200 after 3rd catalytic converter theft'
B.C. man’s insurance deductible hiked by $2,200 after 3rd catalytic converter theft

Catalytic converter theft remains a growing problem in B.C. and across Canada, with the parts targeted due to the value of precious metals in them.

ICBC estimates in the first seven months of 2023, the crime was responsible for about $8.2 million in insurance claims.

