Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Elks QB Bethel-Thompson recognized for performance in road loss to Argos

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass under pressure from linebacker Wynton McManis (48) and defensive lineman Ralph Holley (99) during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, June 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass under pressure from linebacker Wynton McManis (48) and defensive lineman Ralph Holley (99) during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, June 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette and the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line led the way Tuesday in the CFL’s honour roll.

Bethel-Thompson earned the offensive nod with a grade of 93.0 in Edmonton’s 39-36 road loss to Toronto. The veteran quarterback was 28-of-38 passing for a season-high 342 yards and career-tying four TD passes.

Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass under pressure from linebacker Wynton McManis (48) and defensive lineman Ralph Holley (99) during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, June 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass under pressure from linebacker Wynton McManis (48) and defensive lineman Ralph Holley (99) during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, June 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The league’s weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company.

Story continues below advertisement

Beverette captured top defensive player honours after earning a grade of 90.2 for his play in Montreal’s 47-21 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Beverette posted six tackles (one for loss) a sack, interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Toronto’s offensive line recorded the top group rating of 76.3 for its play against Edmonton. The unit’s top-ranked players were Dejon Allen (90.8), Isiah Cage (77.8) and Ryan Hunter (63.9).

Trending Now

Allen also registered the top individual grade among offensive linemen.

The other winners included Toronto running back Ka’Deem Carey (79.8), B.C. Lions receiver Alexander Hollins (90.5), Hamilton defensive lineman Casey Sayles (89.4) and Tiger-Cats cornerback Jamal Peters (81.3), Ottawa returner DeVonte Dedmon (87.0), Hamilton punter Nik Constantinou (77.8) and Redblacks special-teams player Tyron Vrede (91.1).

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks honour past, look ahead with new 3rd jersey'
Edmonton Elks honour past, look ahead with new 3rd jersey
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices