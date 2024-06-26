Elks QB Bethel-Thompson recognized for performance in road loss to Argos

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette and the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line led the way Tuesday in the CFL’s honour roll.

Bethel-Thompson earned the offensive nod with a grade of 93.0 in Edmonton’s 39-36 road loss to Toronto. The veteran quarterback was 28-of-38 passing for a season-high 342 yards and career-tying four TD passes.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass under pressure from linebacker Wynton McManis (48) and defensive lineman Ralph Holley (99) during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, June 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The league’s weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company.

Story continues below advertisement

Beverette captured top defensive player honours after earning a grade of 90.2 for his play in Montreal’s 47-21 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Beverette posted six tackles (one for loss) a sack, interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Toronto’s offensive line recorded the top group rating of 76.3 for its play against Edmonton. The unit’s top-ranked players were Dejon Allen (90.8), Isiah Cage (77.8) and Ryan Hunter (63.9).

Allen also registered the top individual grade among offensive linemen.

The other winners included Toronto running back Ka’Deem Carey (79.8), B.C. Lions receiver Alexander Hollins (90.5), Hamilton defensive lineman Casey Sayles (89.4) and Tiger-Cats cornerback Jamal Peters (81.3), Ottawa returner DeVonte Dedmon (87.0), Hamilton punter Nik Constantinou (77.8) and Redblacks special-teams player Tyron Vrede (91.1).