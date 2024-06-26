Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg fire crews at scene of ‘catastrophic’ Transcona house explosion

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'House explosion covers Winnipeg neighbourhood in black smoke'
House explosion covers Winnipeg neighbourhood in black smoke
On Wednesday, cell phone video captured emergency crews and police responding to the aftermath of a house explosion on Camrose Bay in the city's Transcona neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are at the scene of what the city has called a house explosion on Camrose Bay Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are working to put out fires at neighbouring homes, the city said, and Winnipeggers are advised to avoid the area, which is in the Transcona neighbourhood, until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

WFPS assistant chief Scott Wilkinson said the house is completely destroyed, and the explosion shook the entire area.

“It’s basically down to the foundations — it was a catastrophic explosion,” he said. “The house itself is completely leveled.”

There’s no information yet about what happened or whether anyone was hurt.

“We have fire and explosive damage to a couple of surrounding structures,” he said.

“At this time, we’ve been able to confirm vacancy and/or searched and found no victims in the adjoining houses… but of course it’s too early to tell. We’re still investigating whether anybody was home at the time of the explosion in the house that was initially damaged.”

Trending Now

Wilkinson said firefighters are keeping an eye on some of the nearby homes that were affected by the incident.

“There are a few homes that will not be occupiable at the end of this, and we’ll work with those residents on any required support services.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seize explosives from Redwood Avenue apartment'
Winnipeg police seize explosives from Redwood Avenue apartment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices