Winnipeg fire crews at scene of ‘catastrophic’ Transcona house explosion

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are at the scene of what the city has called a house explosion on Camrose Bay Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are working to put out fires at neighbouring homes, the city said, and Winnipeggers are advised to avoid the area, which is in the Transcona neighbourhood, until further notice.

#Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are on scene of a house explosion on Camrose Bay. Firefighters are working to put fires out at neighbouring homes. Residents are advised to avoid the area until further notice. More details to follow. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) June 26, 2024

WFPS assistant chief Scott Wilkinson said the house is completely destroyed, and the explosion shook the entire area.

“It’s basically down to the foundations — it was a catastrophic explosion,” he said. “The house itself is completely leveled.”

There’s no information yet about what happened or whether anyone was hurt.

“We have fire and explosive damage to a couple of surrounding structures,” he said.

“At this time, we’ve been able to confirm vacancy and/or searched and found no victims in the adjoining houses… but of course it’s too early to tell. We’re still investigating whether anybody was home at the time of the explosion in the house that was initially damaged.”

Wilkinson said firefighters are keeping an eye on some of the nearby homes that were affected by the incident.

“There are a few homes that will not be occupiable at the end of this, and we’ll work with those residents on any required support services.”