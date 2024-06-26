Disappointed or excited? Debate heats up over bike path in Montreal’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Controversy has returned to Terrebonne Street in Montréal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough as construction on the reimagined bike path is in full swing, reigniting a heated debate between residents and cyclists.

Earlier this week, crews began installing bollards and applying fresh paint for the redesigned street configuration.

Terrebonne Street will now be reduced to one lane with two bike paths flanking either side, stretching between Girouard and Coronation avenues.

The project means the removal of more than 300 street parking spaces.

This is the second rendition of the bike path along the street. The borough was forced to remove the initial one back in 2020 after receiving backlash from residents.

Pierre Monraisse, resident of Terrebonne Street, says he felt betrayed when he saw the situation outside his house on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

A frequent cyclist himself, he says the removal of parking spots is unreasonable for the majority of families with young children on the street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I’m very disappointed and I don’t understand what is the point. What is the point?” Monraisse said. “It goes too far.”

Sharon Garnon, who lives on a nearby side street, says parking is already difficult and worries about the aging population in the area.

“I live in a building full of elderly people and they are all getting rid of their cars,” Garnon said.

In a statement, the borough administration said, “we understand that this change will alter the habits of some local residents. We will remain vigilant, agile and attentive to the impact of this new configuration.”

The new project is barely completed but cyclists of all ages can already be seen frequenting the open street.

“I’m seeing videos, pictures people going across the path. They are excited to start using it,” said Jason Savard, a member of the NDG Cyclists and Pedestrian Association.

The cycling advocacy group is welcoming the bike lane, calling it a major improvement for safety in the area.

According to the borough, 15 collisions have occurred on Terrebonne Street in the past five years.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was definitely no parent who was going to leave their child bike alone on Terrebonne,” Savard said. “Now there is finally space where we have a fair balance.”

The three-phase project is expected to be completed by mid July.