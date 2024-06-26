People rescued from burning Winnipeg buildings early Wednesday morning

Winnipeg firefighters had a busy morning Wednesday, dealing with a pair of unrelated fires — both of which involved people being rescued from burning buildings and taken to hospital.
Around 3:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a two-storey apartment building on Keewatin Street, where they found two people trapped inside a suite. They were both rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition by paramedics.
Other residents took shelter in a Winnipeg Transit bus, while the city’s social services team was on hand to help them find temporary accommodations.
The fire — the cause of which is still being investigated — was declared under control in just over an hour.
While firefighters were still battling the Keewatin blaze, another call came in just before 4:20 a.m., from a house on Magnus Avenue.
Fire crews found that the flames had spread to a neighbouring home and that a person was trapped inside.
The person was rescued, and paramedics were on hand to take them — and another person who was injured in the fire — to hospital, one in critical condition.
No damage estimates are available for either incident.
Comments