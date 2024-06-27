What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

With the Canada Day holiday upon us Monday, several retailers and services will be closed on July 1.

The City of Hamilton will hold its free family-friendly celebrations with children’s recreation and arts activities at Bayfront Park from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., capped off with fireworks.

The event will include a food truck rally among other events.

Spencer Smith Park will be the site of this year’s celebrations in Burlington with a focus on evening entertainment and marketplace vendors leading into a 10 p.m. fireworks display over the lake.

Niagara Falls festivities are at Fireman’s Park with an 11 a.m. start on Dorchester Road.

The event includes music at the Amphitheatre Stage, kids zone and activity booths.

St. Catharines Canada Day will be on Port Dalhousie’s waterfront at Lakeside Park on Monday with live music, a kids’ zone and fireworks. Events run from 11 a.m. through until 8 p.m.

Here’s a list of some common businesses and services that will be open and closed on Monday:

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Monday.

Licensing and bylaw services: Licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pick-up will occur one day later. Waste must be at the curb by 7 am. Community Recycling Centres are closed on Monday and reopen Tuesday.

HSR bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service on Monday with the last trips from downtown at approximately 10 p.m. HSR myRide and Route 18 Waterdown Mountaineer will not be running.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on a Saturday schedule.

ATS DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday hours on Monday. Subscription trips on DARTS, except for dialysis, are cancelled for Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Monday.

Ontario Works: The program, including the special supports, will be closed Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Recreation centres: Closed on Monday.

Pools: Outdoor pools will be open for regular hours on July 1.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed Monday.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.

Parking: There will be no enforcement between 5:45 a.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. on Monday. Proactive enforcement may occur for special events and areas of interest.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed on Sunday and Monday. Regular hours resume on Tuesday.

Arenas: Closed to public programming Monday.

Animal services: Closed Monday. Animal-related emergencies can be phoned into 905-546-2489.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Open Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burlington

Government offices: Local government such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Monday.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed on Monday. Essential services will be provided as required.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday. Emergencies can be called in to 1-888-264-3135.

Recreation centres: Pools and community centres will be operational on a limited schedule. Visit burlington.ca/dropinandplay for details. Some outdoor recreation facilities will also be open, weather permitting. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information. Tyandaga Golf Course will be open.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed Monday.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. Parking exemptions are required to park overnight on city streets and for longer than five hours. Visit burlington.ca/parkingexemptions for more.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate a Sunday schedule Monday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed on July 1.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Monday.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Some recreation centres will be closed Monday including the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre and city arenas in St. Catharines. The Garden City Golf Course will be open Monday. Tee times are available from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Community centres: All older adult centres will either be closed or have reduced hours on Monday. The Russell Avenue Community Centre, Port Weller Community Centre as well as the Dunlop Drive, Port Dalhousie and West St. Catharines older adult centres will all be closed on July 1.

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be open on Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning July 1, the museum will be open late, until 8 p.m., Tuesdays until Oct. 1.

Niagara Regional Transit: Both St. Catharines and Niagara Falls buses will operate on a holiday schedule for Monday. Fort Erie and Welland service will not be running on Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: No collection or mail delivery on Monday. Most post offices operated by the private sector will also be closed during business hours.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Some locations in the city will be open on Monday, but not all. Holiday hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Rexall: Some outlets are open on a holiday schedule, but not all. Visit the Rexall website for store hours.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed on Monday. Exceptions include:

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One, Mississauga will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open Monday, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: All Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed Monday except the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive, which is open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. on those days.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: 119 select locations across the province will remain open Monday, most operating between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Hamilton

Parkdale Avenue North (at Barton Street)

Barton Street East (at Ottawa Street North)

Fennell Avenue East (at Upper Gage)

Eastgate Square

Barton Street East (at Ferguson Avenue)

Upper James Street (at Stone Church Road)

Brantford

Murray Street (at Grey)

King George Road (at Royal Oak Drive)

Market Street South (at Icomm Drive)

Burlington

Guelph Line (at Upper Middle Road)

New Street (at Appleby Line)

LCBO: All stores will be closed Monday.

Wine Rack: All Niagara Region locations will be open on Monday. Some Hamilton and GTA stores are also expected to be open on July 1.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be open Monday, including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Whirlpool Adventure Course, the White Water Walk, Niagara City Cruises, Journey Behind the Falls, Niagara Falls History Museum and The Exchange, and the Niagara Power Station. Hours of operation can be seen on the Niagara Parks website.

The Butterfly Conservatory will be open on Monday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions are either closed or have adjusted hours on Monday.