Jays reinstate Bichette from injured list

BOSTON – The Toronto Blue Jays activated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and activated him before their game against the Red Sox in Boston.

The Blue Jays had placed Bichette on the injured list with a right calf strain retroactive to June 15.

Bichette, a two-time all-star, is batting .237 with four homers and 28 runs batted in this season.

The Jays had called up top prospect Orelvis Martinez last Tuesday to fill Bichette’s position on the roster.

Martinez was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Sunday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene.

Also Tuesday, the Jays optioned outfielder Steward Berroa to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays entered Tuesday’s game at Boston on a seven-game losing streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedJune 25, 2024.