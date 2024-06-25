Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation launches $60M fundraising campaign

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation publicly announced its $60-million fundraising campaign, the largest ever for the hospital and foundation.

Officials on Tuesday said the campaign aims to “reimagine” healthcare at the hospital.

“Our hospital is at a crossroads,” stated Lesley Heighway, PRHC Foundation president and CEO. “Our hospital and the communities we serve are facing serious problems. We need creative, inspired, efficient solutions to tackle them.

Without advancements in technology and increased capacity, we risk leaving our patients behind. Today, we choose to design our healthcare future.”

The foundation says the funds raised will help fuel innovation, introduce new lifesaving services, attract top healthcare professionals, “empower” world-class care close to home and support other critical hospital challenges.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The campaign’s focus areas include cardiac care, cancer care, minimally invasive surgeries, interventional radiology, mental health and addictions services, and a physician-driven innovation accelerator.

Story continues below advertisement

Although Tuesday’s announcement brought the campaign to the public spotlight, Heighway say the campaign actually had a “quiet inception” in 2020 and that to date, $45.5 million (or 75 per cent) of the goal has been raised thanks to donor support.

Heighway notes the impact of some of the early investments has supported project such as upgraded cath lab suites, state-of-the-art CT scanners, a second MRI machine, the new Scotiabank Youth Eating Disorders Day Treatment Program, and ongoing renovations to enhance patient care facilities.

“As we move into the public phase of our campaign for PRHC, your generosity will inspire others to join us,” said Heighway. “Together, we will confront healthcare challenges head-on, building on the momentum you’ve generated as we reimagine healthcare at PRHC, and create a healthier, stronger community for all.”

Future projects include expansion of cardiac labs to include electrophysiology, improvements to the hospital’s emergency department’s crisis response unit, the establishment of a hybrid operating room to treat vascular disease,

and the introduction of digital pathology to expedite cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Lynn Mikula, PRHC’s president and CEO, endorsed the campaign, saying that hospital faces challenges and the support of donors is critical to their success.

“PRHC is a thriving organization that’s home to incredibly dedicated and compassionate professionals, but the present and future are not without their challenges,” said Mikula. “We simply can’t move forward without the partnership of individuals, families, and organizations who share our vision for this hospital and what we can achieve together.”