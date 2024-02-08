Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Peterborough hospital names atrium after Anne Keenleyside in honour of $2M gift

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 10:15 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Health Centre atrium named in honour of Dr. Anne Keenleyside'
Peterborough Regional Health Centre atrium named in honour of Dr. Anne Keenleyside
The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has named its atrium the Anne Keenleyside and Family Atrium following a $2-million legacy gift to the hospital foundation from Keenleyside's estate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has renamed its atrium in honour of Anne Keenleyside following her $2-million legacy gift to the hospital foundation.

A small ceremony was held at the hospital earlier this week to unveil the Anne Keenleyside and Family Atrium. The gift was made through Keenleyside’s estate. The Trent University bioarcheology professor died of cancer in October 2022 after being diagnosed a decade earlier, the hospital said.

Keenleyside’s partner Pat Butler says her family and friends are happy about the hospital’s recognition of the donation.

“Anne’s gift to the hospital reflects her generous and thoughtful nature,” Butler said. “She was incredibly grateful for the expert and compassionate care she received at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and wanted to do something after she was gone to help make things better for others like her. This bequest is a gift to both her community and the healthcare professionals who cared for her after her diagnosis over 10 years ago.”

Story continues below advertisement

PRHC Foundation president and chief executive Lesley Heighway said the bequest has been invested in cancer care equipment and technology, in accordance with Keenleyside’s request.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“Anne was clear she wanted her gift to connect her passion for scientific innovation with her desire to help the patients who would come after her,” Heighway said. “Her generosity has allowed the PRHC Foundation to fund a second MRI for PRHC’s diagnostic imaging department, as well as fully upgrading a general operating suite with state-of-the-art minimally invasive surgical tools — one of four undertaken by the foundation.”

Heighway said Keenleyside’s legacy gift will leave a lasting impact on cancer patients in the region.

Dr. Anne Keenleyside seen next to a lake. She died in October 2022 but left a $2 million legacy gift to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation. View image in full screen
Anne Keenleyside left a $2-million legacy gift to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation.

“By directing her bequest to the MRI and our minimally invasive surgical suites, her gift is already helping our hospital increase capacity and image quality for diagnostic scans and giving our general surgeons access to brand new, leading-edge tools to perform cancer surgeries,” Heighway said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lynn Mikula, the hospital’s president and CEO, says the new technology is improving patient care and access.

“Thanks to Anne’s investment we’ve been able to increase our capacity, performing an additional 6,000 scans since the new unit became operational,” Mikula said. “Not only is this helping us address diagnostic wait times, we’re also able to produce much higher quality images in less time, while providing a significantly improved patient experience.”

Mikula explained the funding has enabled the hospital to introduce fluorescence-guided imaging which involves the injection of contrast dyes or agents into a patient’s bloodstream prior to surgery. The process makes their blood vessels, bile ducts and lymph nodes light up when combined with fluoroscopy.

“The impact of this new technology is significant,” Mikula said. “It’s already allowing our surgeons to operate with increased precision — an advancement that has tremendous implications for the treatment of bowel and other cancers.”

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices