Child-killer Allan Schoenborn thinks public should ‘lighten up,’ doctor tells hearing

The B.C. man who killed his three children 16 years ago should remain in the custody of a psychiatric hospital with no changes to his privileges, Crown lawyers told the B.C. Review Board on Tuesday.

But Allan Schoenborn’s lawyer told the board his client believes he’s no longer a risk to women and children.

Schoenborn, who recently changed his name to Ken John Johnson, stabbed and smothered his three young children to death in Merritt in 2008.

He was found guilty of the killing them but ruled not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and has been living in the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam since then.

The review board heard from Schoenborn’s forensic psychiatrist, who testified Shcoenborn believes the public should “lighten up” and read his record of progress, instead of judging him.

“Why would the public lighten up?” said Mike Clarke, the children’s uncle. “You’re a killer. That doesn’t say to me that you should have any special rights added to your life or anything like that. I personally feel like he should be in here for the rest of his life or in prison.”

Schoenborn has been slowly working his way through the process towards release one day.

For the last two years, he has been allowed unescorted leave from the hospital popularly known as Colony Farm for periods of up to 28 days. The board heard that there had been no issues arising from that leave and that Schoenborn was sorry for an outburst at his last hearing.

But Crown lawyers also argued he remains a significant risk to the public due to aggression and anger management issues and his attitude towards female nursing staff.

Schoenborn was asked if he would take questions but declined, as is his right in the hearing process.

“This is a life-long behavioural issue as opposed to a mental illness, and that’s the concern we have,” Clarke family spokesperson Dave Teixeira told Global News. “There is going to be hurt in his wake should he be given a full discharge.”

Based on the evidence, the hospital’s director is of the opinion that Schoenborn still poses a threat to public safety and should remain in the hospital’s care for another year.

Crown and defence lawyers are also in agreement that Schoenborn’s current custody and supervision arrangements should remain unchanged for at least the next 12 months.

The board is expected to return a decision by the end of the week.

— With files from Rumina Daya