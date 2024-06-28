Canada Day weekend: What’s open and closed in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A number of businesses and municipal services in Peterborough, Ont., will be closed over the Canada Day long weekend.

Here is a list of some businesses and services that are open and closed in the city from Friday, June 28 to Canada Day on Monday, July 1.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall (including clerk’s office, tax office, building services): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Regular hours on Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Online services are available at peterborough.ca.

Child-care centres: City-operated child-care centres (Pearson Day Care Centre and Peterborough Day Care) will be closed on Canada Day Monday.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection on Canada Day Monday.

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open 24 hours a day daily.

City/county landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open on Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Closed on Sunday.

Emergency shelter services: Open daily. Individuals can access services by calling 705-926-0096.

Hazardous and electric waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Sunday.

Public works: Available by calling 705-745-1386; available 24 hours daily.

Peterborough Airport (590 A Skyway Dr.): Open daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a Sunday/holiday service schedule on Canada Day Monday with temporary route detours during the Canada Day parade. Customer service desk open 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Canada Day. Regular service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for more details.

Peterborough Social Services office (178 Charlotte St.): Closed Saturday to Canada Day Monday. Open on Friday. From July 2 to Aug. 30, office hours shift to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Peterborough Public Health: Offices are closed Saturday to Canada Day Monday. Open on Friday.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Saturday to Canada Day Monday. Fine payments can be made online at peterborough.ca/POA.

Beaches (Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove): Lifeguards on duty on Canada Day Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Splash pads: Municipal splash pads open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arts, leisure and recreation

Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. W.): Arena and box office closed on Canada Day Monday. Regular hours Friday to Sunday. Tickets for events are available online.

Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.): All services closed Canada Day Monday. Open Friday to Sunday regular hours.

Kinsmen Civic Centre (1 Kinsmen Way): All services closed Canada Day Monday. Open Friday to Sunday regular hours.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open on Canada Day Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum (2077 Ashburnham Dr.): Open Friday to Canada Day Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool opens at 8 a.m. each day).

Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.): Customer service open 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Canada Day Monday.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For info about gallery exhibitions and programs, visit the art gallery’s website.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Digital resources are available online.

Peterborough Museum & Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open on Canada Day Monday from noon to 5 p.m. Also open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the museum’s webpage.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open on Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library (1600 West Bank Dr.): Library and all services are closed from Saturday to Canada Day Monday. Regular hours on Friday for the library and service desk (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), archives/special collections (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the Maps, Data and Government Information Centre (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Shopping/grocery

LCBO: All stores are closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday to Sunday. Store hours across Ontario extended from June 27 to July 4, opening 9:30 p.m. with closing at 10 p.m.

The Beer Store: Two stores on Lansdowne Street West (570 and 1900) will be open Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 1900 store will only offer drive-thru. All stores have regular hours Friday to Sunday.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores are closed on Canada Day Monday. Both are open Friday to Sunday (Brock 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Lansdowne 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily).

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both stores are closed on Canada Day Monday. Both are open Friday to Sunday: Hunter Street 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; Sherbrooke 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Kawartha Dairy (815 High St.): Open all Canada Day long weekend — Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Canada Day Monday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Place mall (645 Lansdowne St. W.) Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

M&M Food Market (1080 Lansdowne St. and 1091 Chemong Rd.): Both stores are closed on Canada Day Monday. Both stores are also open Friday (9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (Chub & Nikki’s 1866 Lansdowne St. W. and Greg’s 230 George St. N.): Both stores are closed on Canada Day Monday. Both stores are open Friday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Peterborough Square mall (340 George St. N.): Closed Sunday and Canada Day Monday. Open Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed on Canada Day Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 pm. daily and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both stores are closed on Canada Day. Both open Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores closed on Canada Day Monday. Both are open Friday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.