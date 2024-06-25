Hwy 28 near Bancroft closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 28 just southwest of Bancroft, Ont., was closed Tuesday morning after a pedestrian-vehicle collision, police report.

Bancroft OPP say just before 2 a.m., a collision occurred on the highway near Siddon Lake Place, just six kilometres southwest of Bancroft.

There was no word as of Tuesday morning on the extent of injuries.

As of 8:20 a.m., the highway remained closed between Lower Faraday Road and Monck Road, Township of Faraday. A detour was in place, Monck Road to Highway 118 or Lower Faraday to Highway 620. A reopening time was not known.

COLLISION: #Hwy28 west of #Bancroft: the highway is closed in both directions between Monck Rd and Lower Faraday Rd due to a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk pic.twitter.com/qRzlp244vk — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) June 25, 2024

OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

more to come