Canada

Law enforcement agencies receive funding from Manitoba government

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 6:24 pm
1 min read
Manitoba's justice minister Matt Wiebe on February 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Manitoba's justice minister Matt Wiebe on February 29, 2024. File / Global News
Funding from the Manitoba government is going towards crime prevention in the northern part of the province.

On Monday, justice minister Matt Wiebe said that financial support will come in the form of $265,000 to help rural law enforcement agencies get safety equipment and run several community initiatives.

The money will come out of the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fun, which uses proceeds from the sale of criminal property.

$150,000 from the fund will help get vehicles to better operations of First Nations Safety Officers in five First Nation communities.

For more information about criminal property forfeiture, visit https://gov.mb.ca/justice/commsafe/cpf/index.html.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

