Law enforcement agencies receive funding from Manitoba government

Send this page to someone via email

Funding from the Manitoba government is going towards crime prevention in the northern part of the province.

On Monday, justice minister Matt Wiebe said that financial support will come in the form of $265,000 to help rural law enforcement agencies get safety equipment and run several community initiatives.

The money will come out of the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fun, which uses proceeds from the sale of criminal property.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

$150,000 from the fund will help get vehicles to better operations of First Nations Safety Officers in five First Nation communities.

For more information about criminal property forfeiture, visit https://gov.mb.ca/justice/commsafe/cpf/index.html.