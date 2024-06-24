Osoyoos RCMP investigate after man injured in fall from truck

Send this page to someone via email

The highway through Osoyoos, B.C., was closed for several hours Saturday night following an incident that left a Lower Mainland man seriously injured and laying in the middle of the road.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said, contrary to other reports, the series of events that left a 51-year-old man injured in the 7700 block of Highway 3 didn’t involve a hit and run, as other reports indicated.

It may have been a case of misadventure.

“We have video that doesn’t show him falling from the truck, but gives us strong indication that he was on the back of the truck at the time,” Bayda said.

Bayda said the full picture has yet to emerge.

“We’ll look at the totality of the evidence as we gather it,” Bayda said.

“We’ll be looking to see if alcohol was involved, we’ll be looking to see if, in fact, he was on a vehicle and if so was the driver aware of that? …Certainly criminality can come into play on this.”

While the details are being sorted, Bayda said the man is recovering. He was transported to an area hospital with what is being described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Osoyoos RCMP are continuing their investigation to determine if there is any criminal liability, Sgt Jason Bayda, RCMP media relations office said.