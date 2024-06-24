Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Osoyoos RCMP investigate after man injured in fall from truck

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
A closeup of police lights at night. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing light. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
The highway through Osoyoos, B.C., was closed for several hours Saturday night following an incident that left a Lower Mainland man seriously injured and laying in the middle of the road.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said, contrary to other reports, the series of events that left a 51-year-old man injured in the 7700 block of Highway 3  didn’t involve a hit and run, as other reports indicated.

It may have been a case of misadventure.

“We have video that doesn’t show him falling from the truck, but gives us strong indication that he was on the back of the truck at the time,” Bayda said.

Local firefighters surprise Osoyoos birthday boy

Bayda said the full picture has yet to emerge.

“We’ll look at the totality of the evidence as we gather it,” Bayda said.

“We’ll be looking to see if alcohol was involved, we’ll be looking to see if, in fact, he was on a vehicle and if so was the driver aware of that? …Certainly criminality can come into play on this.”

While the details are being sorted, Bayda said the man is recovering. He was transported to an area hospital with what is being described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Osoyoos RCMP are continuing their investigation to determine if there is any criminal liability, Sgt Jason Bayda, RCMP media relations office said.

At this time, we can confirm the white vehicle belonged to a witness who remained on scene. Investigators are not looking for any other vehicle.

