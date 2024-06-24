No indication of ‘increased risk to public safety’ after woman’s body found: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say there’s no reason to believe there’s an increased risk to the public in the wake of a young woman’s body being found.

On Friday, RCMP held a press conference to address the discovery of a young woman’s body on the shores of Waterfront Park, near Okanagan Lake, at around 7 a.m. the same day.

Very little information was offered at that time and the latest update still doesn’t indicate much.

“At this point, the RCMP can confirm that the deceased female was 28 years old. No other details about her identity can be provided at this time,” Sgt. Judith Bertrand said in a press release.

The investigation is still unfolding and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Bertrand did add that “there is nothing at this time to suggest an increased risk to public safety.”

Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP.

To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.