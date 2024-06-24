Menu

Crime

No indication of ‘increased risk to public safety’ after woman’s body found: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Body found in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park'
Body found in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park
A dramatic scene in Kelowna on Friday, after a body was found in Waterfront Park. As Victoria Femia reports, there was a large police presence investigating the area, however, RCMP have said very little about what happened.
Police say there’s no reason to believe there’s an increased risk to the public in the wake of a young woman’s body being found.

On Friday, RCMP held a press conference to address the discovery of a young woman’s body on the shores of Waterfront Park, near Okanagan Lake, at around 7 a.m. the same day.

Very little information was offered at that time and the latest update still doesn’t indicate much.

Click to play video: 'RCMP remain tight-lipped about major incident'
RCMP remain tight-lipped about major incident

“At this point, the RCMP can confirm that the deceased female was 28 years old. No other details about her identity can be provided at this time,” Sgt. Judith Bertrand said in a press release.

The investigation is still unfolding and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Bertrand did add that “there is nothing at this time to suggest an increased risk to public safety.”

Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP.

To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

 

