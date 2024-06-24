Menu

Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats start the season 0-3 for third-straight year

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 24, 2024 8:16 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou (80) scores a touchdown against Hamilton Tiger-Cats during CFL football action in Regina on Sunday. The Riders beat the Ti-Cats, 36-20. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou (80) scores a touchdown against Hamilton Tiger-Cats during CFL football action in Regina on Sunday. The Riders beat the Ti-Cats, 36-20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
For the third year in a row, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have started their season 0-3 following a 36-20 setback against the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday night.

Trevor Harris threw two touchdowns in the Riders’ home opener before he was forced to leave in the second quarter with a knee injury while Saskatchewan linebacker Jameer Thurman returned an interception for a 28-yard TD in the third quarter.

Ticats QB Bo Levi Mitchell was intercepted three times and fumbled at the Saskatchewan 11-yard line in the third quarter.

Mitchell completed 29-of-45 for 295 yards and two touchdowns, a 41-yard bomb to rookie receiver Shemar Bridges and a 28-yard strike to Kiondre Smith.

The Ticats’ two other marquee players on offence, receiver Tim White and running back James Butler, also had a game they’d like to forget.

White was targeted six times but did not register a catch while Butler was limited to 10 rushing yards on five carries before he left the game in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Hamilton’s defence struggled again, especially in the first quarter when the Cats were outscored 17-0. It also marked the third straight game in which the Cats allowed 30-plus points to their opponent and they have given up a CFL-leading 101 points.

The Ticats will search for their first win of 2024 when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks on June 30.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

