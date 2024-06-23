Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC SPCA pushing for more ‘pet-friendly’ rentals ahead of election

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
The BC SPCA wants the province to address a lack of pet-friendly rentals in the province. View image in full screen
The BC SPCA wants the province to address a lack of pet-friendly rentals in the province. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The BC SPCA is urging the province to address a seeming lack of rental housing that allows pets.

The organization said there is not enough pet-friendly housing, especially for dogs, in B.C.

It’s something a new Vancouverite experienced last summer.

“When you put a filter to find a house with pets, your options would decrease from 100 to 50, like, cut by half. And you can also see the rent (prices) are double, usually,” Kushal Methea said.

“I moved here from Seattle in the summer. It took me about a month and a half to find a (dog-friendly) place.”

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA rescues more than 200 cats and kittens from home'
BC SPCA rescues more than 200 cats and kittens from home

The SPCA said it would like to see the issue addressed ahead of the coming fall provincial election.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeing an increase in pets being surrendered for housing reasons. It’s actually consistently the number one reason for the surrender of healthy, loved adult animals in British Columbia,” said Sarah Herring, government relations officer with the BC SPCA.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In Ontario, it’s illegal for landlords to ban tenants from having pets and there have been some efforts to bring the same rules into B.C.

Trending Now

In 2020, the previous Vancouver City Council passed a motion banning the ‘no pets’ clause in residential contracts. It had little impact because the province never amended the Residential Tenancy Act.

However, the SPCA is stopping short of calling for pet-friendly rentals.

“I don’t think the BC SPCA has all the answers, that’s why we’re asking the government to bring stakeholders together to find collaborative solutions,” Herring said.

Other election priorities include making microchips a requirement for all pets, and for the province to provide support allowing pet food to be offered at food banks.

Click to play video: 'Dog with ‘happy tail syndrome’ arrives at B.C. animal rescue'
Dog with ‘happy tail syndrome’ arrives at B.C. animal rescue
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices