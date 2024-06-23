SilverStar Mountain Resort Bike Park turns 30

Send this page to someone via email

SilverStar Mountain Resort Bike Park opened its trails to bikers and hikers for its 30th season this weekend.

SilverStar, which first opened in 1994, offers 70 kilometres of downhill biking and cross-country trails with stunning views of the mountains.

“It’s really beautiful out there right now,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing for SilverStar Mountain Resort. “This time of year, we get really excited because the dirt is just perfect,”

This year, the bike park will host the SilverStar Summer Music Series where patrons can hear live music every Saturday afternoon. Musicians from across Canada will perform every week until the middle of September.

Information on tickets can be found here.