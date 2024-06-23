Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SilverStar Mountain Resort Bike Park turns 30

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
SilverStar Bike Park features downhill biking and cross-country trails. View image in full screen
SilverStar Bike Park features downhill biking and cross-country trails.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SilverStar Mountain Resort Bike Park opened its trails to bikers and hikers for its 30th season this weekend.

SilverStar, which first opened in 1994, offers 70 kilometres of downhill biking and cross-country trails with stunning views of the mountains.

“It’s really beautiful out there right now,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing for SilverStar Mountain Resort. “This time of year, we get really excited because the dirt is just perfect,”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This year, the bike park will host the SilverStar Summer Music Series where patrons can hear live music every Saturday afternoon. Musicians from across Canada will perform every week until the middle of September.

Information on tickets can be found here.

Click to play video: 'Crankworx Summer Series brings top talent to SilverStar Mountain Resort'
Crankworx Summer Series brings top talent to SilverStar Mountain Resort
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices