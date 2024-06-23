Recipe: Slow braised beef short rib recipe

Looking to impress someone special with a great menu item? Then follow along as Robert Lee, executive chef at Glowbal Restaurant, teaches us to make a slow braised beef short rib.
Short Rib Braising Liquid
- 500g yellow onions, peeled, cut in half
- 500g Asian pear, cut in half, core removed
- ¼ cup peeled garlic
- 1 piece peeled ginger, roughly chopped
- ½ bunch green onions, cut into 3-inch batons
- 2 jalapenos, chopped with seeds
- 1L soy sauce
- 1L white wine
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 100ml mirin
- 10ml sesame oil
- 1L water
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Short Rib
- Bone-in short rib, excess fat trimmed
Sous Vide Method:
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
- Set circulator to 60°C with a water bath.
- Place short rib into a food-safe bag and add 4oz of the braising liquid.
- Cook in the water bath for at least 24 hours.
Oven Method:
- Preheat oven to 275°F.
- Sear the short rib in a pan on all sides and deglaze with the braising liquid.
- Transfer to a tray, cover with braising liquid, and cover the tray with aluminum foil.
- Place in the oven for 4.5 hours until fork-tender.
Kimchi Vinaigrette
- ¼ cup kimchi
- 2 tbsp kimchi juice
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 4 tbsp sesame oil
- 3 tbsp rice vinegar
- 3 tbsp mirin
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Scallion and Pear Salad
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced on bias
- 1 Asian pear, cut into matchsticks
- 1 tbsp kimchi vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Toss scallions and pear together.
- Dress with kimchi vinaigrette.
Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 3 asparagus, trimmed and cut into thirds
- 2 patty pan squash, quartered
- ¼ zucchini, halved and sliced
- ½ corn, kernels cut off
- short rib Jus
Instructions:
- Heat a sauté pan and drizzle in olive oil.
- Add zucchini and patty pan squash, cook until coloured.
- Add asparagus and corn, deglaze with short rib jus.
- Finish with freshly cracked black pepper.
To Finish:
- Transfer sautéed vegetables onto a platter.
- Place cooked short rib on top.
- Reduce some braising liquid and finish with 1 tbsp of butter, glaze over short rib.
- Top short rib with scallion and pear salad.
Comments