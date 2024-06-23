SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Recipe: Slow braised beef short rib recipe

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 1:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: slow braised beef short rib'
Cooking Together: slow braised beef short rib
Looking to impress someone special with a great menu item? Then watch how Executive Chef Robert Lee from Glowbal Restaurant teaches us to make a slow braised beef short rib.
Looking to impress someone special with a great menu item? Then follow along as Robert Lee, executive chef at Glowbal Restaurant, teaches us to make a slow braised beef short rib.

Short Rib Braising Liquid

  • 500g yellow onions, peeled, cut in half
  • 500g Asian pear, cut in half, core removed
  • ¼ cup peeled garlic
  • 1 piece peeled ginger, roughly chopped
  • ½ bunch green onions, cut into 3-inch batons
  • 2 jalapenos, chopped with seeds
  • 1L soy sauce
  • 1L white wine
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 100ml mirin
  • 10ml sesame oil
  • 1L water

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Short Rib

  • Bone-in short rib, excess fat trimmed

Sous Vide Method:

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
  1. Set circulator to 60°C with a water bath.
  2. Place short rib into a food-safe bag and add 4oz of the braising liquid.
  3. Cook in the water bath for at least 24 hours.

Oven Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 275°F.
  2. Sear the short rib in a pan on all sides and deglaze with the braising liquid.
  3. Transfer to a tray, cover with braising liquid, and cover the tray with aluminum foil.
  4. Place in the oven for 4.5 hours until fork-tender.

Kimchi Vinaigrette

  • ¼ cup kimchi
  • 2 tbsp kimchi juice
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 tbsp sesame oil
  • 3 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 3 tbsp mirin

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Scallion and Pear Salad

  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced on bias
  • 1 Asian pear, cut into matchsticks
  • 1 tbsp kimchi vinaigrette

Instructions:

  1. Toss scallions and pear together.
  2. Dress with kimchi vinaigrette.

Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 asparagus, trimmed and cut into thirds
  • 2 patty pan squash, quartered
  • ¼ zucchini, halved and sliced
  • ½ corn, kernels cut off
  • short rib Jus

Instructions:

  1. Heat a sauté pan and drizzle in olive oil.
  2. Add zucchini and patty pan squash, cook until coloured.
  3. Add asparagus and corn, deglaze with short rib jus.
  4. Finish with freshly cracked black pepper.

To Finish:

  1. Transfer sautéed vegetables onto a platter.
  2. Place cooked short rib on top.
  3. Reduce some braising liquid and finish with 1 tbsp of butter, glaze over short rib.
  4. Top short rib with scallion and pear salad.
