Football camp in Kelowna, featuring NFL player, wraps up

A well-attended youth football camp in the Okanagan, featuring 200 players plus high-end coaching, has wrapped up for another year.

The second annual Make it Happen Camp, organized by Nolan Ulm of Kelowna, kicked off Wednesday and wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

The four-day event attracted participants from across B.C. and Alberta, plus 45 players and coaches from the NFL, CFL, NCAA and B.C. high-school ranks.

“It’s all about creating the next generation of leaders through the sport of football,” said Ulm, who played minor football in Kelowna and is now a wide receiver for Eastern Washington University near Spokane.

“You can play wherever you want; it doesn’t have to be prep school. We have resources here, so that’s what I did.”

The camp, in its second year and sponsored by the NFL, also attracted fellow Canadian Tavius Robinson, a linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Our goal is to create an experience,” said Ulm. “This isn’t just a football camp; it’s a catalyst for change – to change the life of the athlete.”

Robinson, who had never been to Kelowna before, told Global News he was glad to participate.

“It wasn’t hard to convince me at all,” Robinson said with a smile. “It turns out it’s beautiful here as well. A double bonus.”

Robinson said it was amazing to see dozens of youth hungry to learn the game.

“It’s so important to me,” he said. “I want them to pick my brain, I want to give them all the information that I’ve learned over my career so far … help them become the best players they can be.”

All this high-level experience wasn’t lost on the camp attendees.

“I’m learning a lot. These guys are all (NCAA Division 1), they played at a really high level,” said participant Zachary Mueller. “I’m learning, being a sponge, soaking it in.”

In turn, the players are also impressing the coaches.

“There’s so much talent in Canada, and so much talent here today,” said Robinson. “That notion of Canada not being strong in football, I want to change that. And I think everyone out here wants to change that.”

All proceeds from the camp are being donated to the local branch of Mamas for Mamas, where, according to their website, ‘Mamas and their kids feel safe and comfortable when they come in for poverty relief support.’