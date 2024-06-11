NFL player among coaches at youth football camp in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

In Canada, where hockey is king, football sometimes gets overlooked.

One gridiron guru from Kelowna is trying to change that, and he’ll be bringing some top-level talent to a youth football camp in the Okanagan.

“Football has given me everything that I have in life,” said camp organizer Nolan Ulm, who grew up in Kelowna and played football for the KSS Owls.

In his final season at KSS in 2020, Ulm was ranked as the nation’s top under-18 receiver.

He wound up taking his skillset south of the border after hauling in an NCAA scholarship at Eastern Washington University, a 20-minute drive south of Spokane.

Entering 2024 as a senior, Ulm has played in 41 games for the Eagles, catching 83 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

Later this month, June 19-22, Ulm will be hosting his second annual Camp Make It Happen in Kelowna.

This year’s four-day camp will feature more than 45 players and coaches from the NFL, CFL, and NCAA ranks to mentor and inspire young players from around the Okanagan.

“This is an event that is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for kids,” Ulm told Global News.

“We’re committed to an environment of growth empowerment and really creating the next generation of leaders through the game football and empowering the Canadian football community.”

One of the coaches attending will be NFL linebacker Tavius Robinson.

From Guelph, Ont., Robinson tilts the scales at six-foot-six and 260 pounds. After playing two seasons at Ole Miss, the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round, 124th overall, in the 2023 NFL draft.

“There are so many talented Canadian kids, so many talented players,” Robinson told Global News.

According to sources, around 25 players from Canada played in the NFL last season.

Against Cincinnati in 2023, Robinson sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for seven yards. The Ravens won 34-20.

“For me, it’s important to be able to come out to these kids and show them that it’s possible,” Robinson said, “and allow them to pick my brain and give them everything that I have within me.

“Teach them whatever they need and try to give them the guidance to accomplish all their dreams and goals.”

Not only is Ulm sharing his love of the game, but he’s also giving back to the community, as proceeds from the camp are going to Mamas for Mamas.

“Single mothers, sometimes they need help. My mom was one of those people; I’m directly affected by it,” Ulm said.

“We know that an important part of the community is supporting people that need help who otherwise can’t it through other means.

“I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for good people giving back to us.”

More information about the camp is available online.