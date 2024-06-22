Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Ontario woman found dead alongside family remembered as selfless, caring mother

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2024 2:15 pm
2 min read
Parents, 2 young kids found dead in rural southwestern Ontario home
A family of four was found dead in a home in Harrow, Ont., on Thursday, leaving the tight-knit southwestern Ontario community reeling. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have said the causes of death and the identities of the deceased “cannot yet be confirmed,” but described all four deceased as “victims” and said that police believe “there is no imminent threat to public safety."
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week was remembered Saturday as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.

Treena Upcott, a friend of the family, said the mother loved her family dearly and made those around her feel appreciated.

“She was an amazing person, an amazing friend. There’s no way really to describe the loss for the community,” said Upcott, a nail technician who also had regular appointments with the woman for more than a decade.

The woman’s daughter and son would also tag along to the studio and always wanted to lend a hand, Upcott recalled. The girl was bubbly and smart, and the boy was full of energy, always running around, she said, adding he also loved picking out colours for his sister.

The two young children and their father were also found dead when Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on County Road 13 in the community of Harrow around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police have not shared any details about the identities of those who died or the circumstances of their deaths. They said the investigation is in its early stages, and residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said the woman was very active in the community south of Windsor, and had recently organized its minor soccer program, working hard to rally volunteers.

“Without her we probably wouldn’t have had it, because it’s a lot of work to organize and volunteer,” the mayor said Saturday at the Harrow Soccer Complex, where a vigil for the family is set to be held Sunday evening.

Bondy has said the loss has had a “huge impact” on the community, and there are mounting questions about what led to the deaths.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

