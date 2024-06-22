Changes coming to tennis court in Winnipeg’s Waverley West neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

An outdoor sports facility in the Waverley West neighbourhood is getting some significant upgrades.

On Saturday, the City of Winnipeg and the Province of Manitoba broke ground on major improvements planned for Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. The park improvements include two new tennis courts with pickleball court lines, landscaping, benches and fencing.

“We are proud to be a part of creating safe and healthy communities for families through recreational projects like the upgrades to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park,” said Lisa Naylor, Manitoba Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"Projects like this help Winnipeg thrive and are important investments that encourage community development."

“These tennis courts and park improvements are the result of an excellent partnership with the City of Winnipeg, Province of Manitoba and the South Winnipeg Community Centre,” said Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes.

“We are a rapidly growing community with diverse recreational needs and I am very pleased to support the development of tennis courts in Bridgwater Trails.”

“We’ve been listening and working with residents to deliver new recreation activities throughout the South Winnipeg Community Centre catchment area,” said Masroor Khan, president of the board of directors at the South Winnipeg Community Centre.

“These new tennis courts, benches and amenities are great additions to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park.”

The cost of the project is $293,500, with $59,000 funded through the 2023 Parks and Recreation Enhancement Program, $142,000 from the Land Dedication Reserve Fund, and $92,500 from the Province of Manitoba’s Building Sustainable Communities Program.

Construction of park improvements at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park is expected to start this coming week and be completed in mid-August.