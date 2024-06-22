Menu

Canada

Evacuation ordered for residents of Quebec’s Port-Cartier as forest fires approach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2024 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Will Quebec’s forest fire season be as bad as last year?'
Will Quebec’s forest fire season be as bad as last year?
RELATED - Will Quebec’s forest fire season be as bad as last year? – May 19, 2024
Some residents of Port Cartier, Que., on the province’s north shore have been ordered out of their homes as forest fires rage close by.

Mayor Alain Thibault declared a state of emergency on Friday and told residents in the Parc Brunel and Parc Dominique Park areas, as well as those living north of Route 138, to evacuate.

Click to play video: 'Concern rising over increasing carbon emissions from Canada’s forest fires'
Concern rising over increasing carbon emissions from Canada’s forest fires
Provincial Public Security Minister François Bonnardel issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying the evacuation notice affects about 1,000 residents.

The municipality of Port-Cartier said those fleeing could find refuge in emergency accommodation at a temporary shelter in Baie-Comeau, about 170 kilometres to the southwest.

Trending Now

The municipality posted a message on its website this morning saying the situation remains unchanged despite the fact the fire is progressing less rapidly than first anticipated.

As of Saturday morning, Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency website classifies three of the fires in the Sept-Rivières region surrounding Port Cartier as “out of control” and one “new” – all of which were caused by lightning strikes.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global

Click to play video: 'Concern rising over increasing carbon emissions from Canada’s forest fires'
Concern rising over increasing carbon emissions from Canada’s forest fires
© 2024 The Canadian Press

