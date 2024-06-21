Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Townhome fire in Rutland neighbourhood of Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 8:10 pm
1 min read
Flames and smoke rise from a townhome fire in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Flames and smoke rise from a townhome fire in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Friday afternoon. Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A townhome in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood has gone up in flames.

It’s currently unknown how the fire started along Houghton Road, but billowing smoke from the blaze could be seen from many blocks away.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The fire department quickly responded with multiple crews, as hedges near the complex also caught fire.

Trending Now

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices