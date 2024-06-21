Townhome fire in Rutland neighbourhood of Kelowna

A townhome in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood has gone up in flames.
It’s currently unknown how the fire started along Houghton Road, but billowing smoke from the blaze could be seen from many blocks away.
The fire department quickly responded with multiple crews, as hedges near the complex also caught fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
