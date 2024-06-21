Burrowing marmots undermining homes in West Kelowna neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Living next to a golf course has its benefits.

Marmots, however, aren’t on that list, says one West Kelowna, B.C., homeowner, who says the furry rascals have undermined part of her home’s foundation.

“This whole front entrance was starting to sink. So, last year, I had foam insulation sprayed underneath to keep it from sinking,” Sonoma Pines resident Wilma Griffin told Global News.

Griffin’s house backs onto Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy, and she claims that errant drives aren’t the only things finding their way onto her property from the 18-hole establishment.

“The marmots are coming in off Two Eagles Golf Course,” said Griffin.

Up the street, Barbara Bassett, whose home is also undergoing marmot mitigation, said the same thing.

“It’s devastating,” said Bassett, who had to hire professional help.

“Three holes up top, three holes here, two holes down there, three holes on the top formation that marmots have all dug out and gotten in under their driveway,” said Austen Rayburn of Jim’s Mowing.

Bassett said dealing with the golf course rodents is taking a toll, calling it a “very stressful” situation.

To date, Bassett said they’ve spent $7,000 on repairing marmot damage.

At an impromptu meeting, neighbours said they’d like Two Eagles Golf Course to help them solve this pesky problem.

However, neighbourly assistance doesn’t seem forthcoming.

“Our directorship has tried to work with the golf course in the past,” said Bassett.

“And most recently, (we) had an eye-to-eye meeting with the owners of the golf course. And the family has said nope, they’re not doing anything to help.”

Global News contacted the ownership group, and a spokesperson for the RMD Group said there’s a problem everywhere and gave no comment.

So it seems these homeowners will be on their own to mitigate the marmot issue.