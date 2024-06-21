Menu

Health

School bus crashes on Highway 97 near Williams Lake, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 5:40 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews at the scene of a collision involving a bus near Lac La Hache on Friday, June 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a collision involving a bus near Lac La Hache on Friday, June 21, 2024. Submitted
Emergency crews were called to a serious collision involving a school bus on Highway 97, just north of Lac La Hache on Friday.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 p.m. near Butler Road, about 50 minutes south of Williams Lake on the highway.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions “to allow first responders to safely attend the scene,” Cpl. Melissa Jongema said in an email.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

It was not clear if other vehicles were involved or if there were injuries.

More to come…

