Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Foreign nationals can no longer apply for work permits at the U.S.-Canada border

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 4:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier clashes with feds over immigration funding'
B.C. premier clashes with feds over immigration funding
WATCH ABOVE: B.C. premier clashes with feds over immigration funding – Jun 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Foreign nationals will no longer be able to apply for a Post Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) at the U.S.-Canada border, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Friday.

Miller said the move was being implemented to curtail something known as “flagpoling,” which is when some temporary residents of Canada  bypass the normal wait times involved in applying for a work or study permit online by leaving the country and then immediately re-entering to receive same-day immigration services.

“The time and effort required to process applications from ‘flagpolers’ takes officers on both sides of the border away from their crucial role in protecting the safety, security and prosperity of Canadians and Americans. This measure will help prevent this practice, while maintaining the integrity of our immigration system,” Miller said in a statement Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said, “Flagpoling places an undue burden on our border services officers.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ottawa to give Quebec $750M to deal with surge in temporary immigrants'
Ottawa to give Quebec $750M to deal with surge in temporary immigrants

Essentially, when flagpoling, a person exits Canada and reports to U.S. border officials, indicating that they intend to return to Canada and not to remain in the United States.

Trending Now

Upon reaching the Canadian point of entry, CBSA can then consider the person’s application for the immigration service they are looking to receive.

In its statement, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said, “Flagpoling hours were recently reduced at 12 ports of entry across Canada to allow border services officers to efficiently process the large volume of travellers in peak periods and to focus on other key priorities, including high-risk travellers and trade facilitation.”

The agency said it was hoping to encourage temporary residents to apply for work permits in Canada, rather than resort to flagpoling.

To that end, IRCC said it was speeding up processing times for in-Canada work permit applications, simplifying online application forms and processes and authorizing workers to start working for a new employer right away, rather than waiting to have their new work permit application processed before changing jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global’s Saba Aziz

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices