Weather

Three-day heat wave in parts of Atlantic shatters records

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heat wave closes schools in New Brunswick'
Heat wave closes schools in New Brunswick
It was another scorcher on Thursday as sweltering temperatures forced schools in several parts of New Brunswick to either close early – or remain shuttered altogether. Nathalie Sturgeon spoke to some parents and students amid the heat wave and brings us the details.
Weather records were shattered during the three-day heat wave that rolled across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador this week.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jill Maepea says three New Brunswick cities broke all-time temperature records during the heat wave that began Tuesday.

Bathurst hit a new record with 37.6 C on Wednesday, Miscou Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence reached 34.1 C on Wednesday, and Saint John recorded a new high of 34.5 C on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Seniors home struggles without air conditioning amid heat wave'
Seniors home struggles without air conditioning amid heat wave
Terra Nova Provincial Park in Newfoundland and Labrador set a new record on Thursday, with a high of 35.4 C.

Thursday was the hottest June on record at the Halifax airport, which recorded a high of 34.3 C, with the previous being 33.1 C on June 1, 2023.

Maepea says New Brunswick this week recorded its highest all-time humidex value, also known as a “feels like” value, at 46 C, while Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia recorded humidex values of 43.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

