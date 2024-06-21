Three-day heat wave in parts of Atlantic shatters records

Send this page to someone via email

Weather records were shattered during the three-day heat wave that rolled across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador this week.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jill Maepea says three New Brunswick cities broke all-time temperature records during the heat wave that began Tuesday.

Bathurst hit a new record with 37.6 C on Wednesday, Miscou Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence reached 34.1 C on Wednesday, and Saint John recorded a new high of 34.5 C on Thursday.

Terra Nova Provincial Park in Newfoundland and Labrador set a new record on Thursday, with a high of 35.4 C.

Thursday was the hottest June on record at the Halifax airport, which recorded a high of 34.3 C, with the previous being 33.1 C on June 1, 2023.

Maepea says New Brunswick this week recorded its highest all-time humidex value, also known as a “feels like” value, at 46 C, while Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia recorded humidex values of 43.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.