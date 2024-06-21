Menu

Politics

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek calls for wide examination of city’s underground water lines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary water main break: Mayor warns ‘if it happened in Calgary, it can happen anywhere’'
Calgary water main break: Mayor warns ‘if it happened in Calgary, it can happen anywhere’
WATCH ABOVE: In the daily morning water update, Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek recapped what has happened in the last two weeks. She emphasized the importance of communication, escalation, collaboration and investigation. She reassured Calgarians that the city will overcome this situation and expressed gratitude to everyone who assisted. "Now, the other thing that I want to do is make sure that this doesn't happen anywhere else. If it happened in Calgary, it can happen anywhere," she warned.
Calgary’s mayor is promising a wide-ranging examination of the city’s underground infrastructure after a catastrophic water main break that has forced more than two weeks of use restrictions.

Jyoti Gondek says she will be asking council to ensure it has the budget to provide a clear picture of all the city’s water system.

She says she will be “calling in all favours” from the provincial and federal governments to make sure the job gets done.

Since the pipe break on June 5, Calgarians have been asked to reduce their water use by a quarter as repairs are conducted to the main, which carried 60 per cent of the city’s water.

Click to play video: 'Calgary water emergency: City considered water main to be in good condition before break'
Calgary water emergency: City considered water main to be in good condition before break
During those repairs, crews found another five spots in the pipe that were nearing failure.

Two workers have also been injured, with one remaining under his doctor’s care and the other back on the job.

Gondek has said the repair work could be done as early as July 5, the opening of the Calgary Stampede.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

