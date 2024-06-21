Longtime Winnipeg councillor drops plans for federal run

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg city councillor says she’s changed her mind about running for federal office.

Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) announced Friday that she’s dropping plans to run in the Winnipeg South riding.

Lukes, who has served on council since 2014, said her good working relationships with both Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew were among the motivating factors behind her decision.

Lukes had said she was thinking about seeking the Conservative nomination in the riding.

“I’m humbled to have had so many residents approach me and ask me to take their voices to Ottawa in the role of their member of Parliament for Winnipeg South,” said Lukes in a statement.

“At the same time, I’m overwhelmed at the number of residents who want me to remain as their city councillor for the Waverley West ward. This exploration of federal representation has been a very, very humbling experience.”

Lukes said recent and future operational changes coming to the city’s administration were also a deciding factor to stay on. Winnipeg CAO Michael Jack announced his resignation earlier this week.

“A combination of recent developments has helped me make the decision to remain working for the residents of the Waverley West ward as their city councillor. Many initiatives are now aligning to improve the quality of life for Winnipeggers,” she said.