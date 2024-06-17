Michael Jack, City of Winnipeg’s top administrator, on his way out

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Jack, who has served as Winnipeg’s chief administrative officer since 2021, has notified the mayor and Executive Policy Committee (EPC) of his departure Monday.

Jack has been a city employee for almost a quarter-century, starting in 2000 and working in a variety of roles before being appointed as CAO.

“I feel now is the time for someone new to come in and lead the City’s Public Service with a fresh perspective,” Jack said in a statement released Monday.

“To paraphrase one of my favourite hockey coaches, as head of the City’s Public Service, I feel I was a good leader and I had a good team, but I have led this team as far as I can and it’s time for someone new to take them to the next level.”

Mayor Scott Gillingham says he will move to recommend an interim CAO Tuesday, and the process of selecting a permanent replacement for Jack will begin with the appointment of a selection committee.

Gillingham credited Jack – whose last day on the job will be June 28 – for his years of service, including his role in guiding the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery phase.