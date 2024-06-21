Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Extended breaks between Stanley Cup games good for business

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted June 21, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

We all know why the hockey season isn’t over just yet. This is where everyone blames television under their breath. But trust me, it’s coming to an end, on the ice — soon.

If not Friday night, then Monday in Sunrise, Gary Bettman will present the Stanley Cup either to Alexander Barkov or Connor McDavid. And because of this extended final, the other teams have been forced to do business as usual, in advance of next week’s draft and free agency in nine days.

It appears to have been rather chaotic in the hockey world for the past week: coaches being fired; big names on waivers; and the annual Pierre-Luc Dubois trade.

But what has been lost in all the activity, is that the extended series has actually been good for the one place it counts: on the ice.

In my opinion, by having an extra time between games in Florida and Edmonton, it has allowed proper rest for both sets of players. And, for the most part, both teams appear to be a bit healthier.

You combine that fact with the much longer travel issues that a north/south or east/west series creates (which is more than 4,000 kilometres), the two-day breaks are making this series, which started way back on June 8, much more entertaining to watch.

The Oilers’ speed is on full display, as is the Panthers’ punishing style of hockey.

And while we are now on the first day of summer, it wouldn’t surprise me to see become the norm, rather than exception in years to come.

And, oh yes, we can always blame television.

