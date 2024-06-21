Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at vacant Logan Avenue home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 9:52 am
1 min read
Crest of the Winnipeg fire department. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Fire crews were called to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey home around 2 a.m. Friday, and said they found the house engulfed in flames. Elisha Dacey / Global News
Winnipeg firefighters are still investigating the cause of a fire early Friday at a vacant Logan Avenue house.

Fire crews were called to the two-and-a-half-storey building around 2 a.m. Friday, and said they found the house engulfed in flames.

The blaze was declared under control by just after 4:30 a.m., and a search of the house confirmed that no one was inside. One firefighter was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t need to be taken to hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

