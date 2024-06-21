Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at vacant Logan Avenue home

Winnipeg firefighters are still investigating the cause of a fire early Friday at a vacant Logan Avenue house.

Fire crews were called to the two-and-a-half-storey building around 2 a.m. Friday, and said they found the house engulfed in flames.

The blaze was declared under control by just after 4:30 a.m., and a search of the house confirmed that no one was inside. One firefighter was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t need to be taken to hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

Neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.