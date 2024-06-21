Wellington OPP charge 3rd person in ongoing homicide case

See more sharing options

Wellington OPP say a third individual has been nabbed in connection with the kidnapping and homicide of a Kitchener man.

OPP said they found the body a 43-year-old from Kitchener in the Oshawa area in March 2019.

A 30-year-old from Wellington North has been charged with several offences, including first degree murder and kidnapping.

The man is currently custody, and he’ll appear in a Guelph court room on Sept. 21.