Crime

Wellington OPP charge 3rd person in ongoing homicide case

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 21, 2024 8:44 am
A man from Wellington North is the third person charged in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation. The accused is facing several offences including first degree murder. OPP
Wellington OPP say a third individual has been nabbed in connection with the kidnapping and homicide of a Kitchener man.

OPP said they found the body a 43-year-old from Kitchener in the Oshawa area in March 2019.

A 30-year-old from Wellington North has been charged with several offences, including first degree murder and kidnapping.

The man is currently custody, and he’ll appear in a Guelph court room on Sept. 21.

