Proposed hygiene centre sparks concern in West Kelowna

West Kelowna, B.C., city council has put plans for a new hygiene centre on hold as concerns are being raised about the potential impact to the community.

The proposed facility would be for people experiencing homelessness to receive meals, showers, access laundry and shelter during the day.

“From a health perspective, a hygiene centre offers important support to individuals without homes by providing a facility where they can maintain their personal hygiene and have access to facilities where they can get their basic needs met in an appropriate location,” said Interior Health Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema in a statement to Global News.

“It also creates an opportunity for individuals to link to various social or health services in an accessible location. Additionally, access to this centre can also provide improvements in both physical and mental health, enhancing overall wellbeing which can result in better quality of life and access to opportunities to improve one’s living conditions, and helping foster a stronger sense of belonging within their community.”

The proposal is a vacant building off of Churchill Road in the downtown core, which is owned by the food bank.

Technically the foodbank does not need permission from council to move forward with its plans as the property is already zoned for it.

“The food bank has reached out to West Kelowna City Council and asked for our opinion and our support on this, prior to moving forward. But they could move forward without even getting any support from council. So, I really do appreciate the fact that the food bank reached out to us,” said West Kelowna City councillor Rick de Jong.

“I really do appreciate the fact that the food bank reached out to us and said Hey, before we move forward, what does Council feel about this? I appreciate that. And now I hope as council moves forward and wrestles with this in the next council meeting or two, that the food bank takes those words to heart and that comes together with us and that all the parties.”

Several councilors recognize that the need for a hygiene centre is there but believe this location is not the right spot as it is right across the street from schools and playgrounds.

Council voted 3-3 last Tuesday to create the space, meaning the proposal as presented was defeated.

“I think a location on Church Hill Road right across the road from Lady of Lourdes Private Elementary School, we have our waterpark, Julius Junction, our first all-inclusive playground, right across the street as well,” said de Jong.

“Is the right place to put in a hygiene center and potentially a harm reduction centre for this community? I would say at this point in time, my opinion is no. Do we need something like this? Yes. But we need to dig in and find a location that suits everybody.”

Those very same concerns have been echoed by community members.

A petition posted online rejecting the Churchill location had nearly 600 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. Most of the signatures come from parents, like Erin Sass, at the neighbouring school.

“I would just really implore them to think about the effects that it will have on the overall community and make sure that they’re weighing children’s safety as a as a significant enough issue and problem while they balance the needs of the unhoused which are not being met and we do need more services. However, I’m just so concerned about this location and its potential impact,” said Sass.

“My concerns as a parent are particularly with the harm reduction and with bringing people to the area that do struggle with addictions. My concern is for drug paraphernalia being discarded in the area where children are playing on a daily basis.”

A decision on whether or not to move forward with the facility was deferred by council last week, with a request for staff to get more information about the potential impact on the community.

Council will revisit the proposal at one of their upcoming meetings.

“We asked staff to do some more homework for us. We want to know what type of supports would need to be put in place to mitigate any impacts of wherever this hygiene centre is placed. Do we need to hire security guards, do we need to beef up our bylaws? What type of supports does the city need to bring to the table to help mitigate any of those impacts for wherever we put this facility,” said de Jong.

“I’m hoping to see that sometime in June or early July. Staff will come back to us with a report with hopefully that information so that counsel has all the facts before we make a final decision whether we’re going to support the food bank doing this or not.”