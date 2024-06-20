Menu

Crime

45-year-old man charged with killing 16-year-old boy in Toronto shooting: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 5:38 pm
1 min read
Police on scene at Glendower Court and Birchmount Road in Scarborough. A teen died in hospital after a shooting June 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Police on scene at Glendower Court and Birchmount Road in Scarborough. A teen died in hospital after a shooting June 15, 2024. Global News
A 45-year-old man has been charged with killing a 16-year-old boy in a shooting in east Toronto last weekend, police say. A second suspect remains outstanding.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area, near Finch Avenue East in Scarborough, at 1:49 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said that there was an altercation that resulted in a shooting, with two shooters involved.

One suspect fled the area on foot, while the other fled in a white-coloured SUV, police said.

Shortly after, the victim — 16-year-old Kayelin Rider-Downey — was located at a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police added.

Kayelin Rider-Downey, 16.
Kayelin Rider-Downey, 16. TPS

Police have since announced that one arrest has been made in connection with the case, while the second suspect remains outstanding.

Toronto resident Kevin Lindo, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Toronto resident Leon Foster, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said Foster is “considered armed and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Leon Foster, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder. View image in full screen
Leon Foster, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder. Handout / Toronto Police
