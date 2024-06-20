This hair clipper is being recalled over a burn risk. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada on Thursday issued a recall for a cordless hair clipper due a risk of laceration and burns.

The recall, issued jointly by Health Canada and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, pertains to StyleCraft Instinct Cordless Clipper. The handheld device is powered by a chargeable lithium-ion battery that is at a risk of overheating.

“The chargeable lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a burn hazard to the consumer,” the recall order reads, adding that while the company has not received any reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating in Canada, U.S. officials have received six such reports.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact StyleCraft, LLC to arrange for a free battery replacement,” the recall notice said.

However, the notice added that only certain lot numbers of the clippers are subject to a recall, which can be checked on the recall notice posted on recalls-rappels.canada.ca.

The company reported that 1,623 units of the affected products, which were made in China, were sold in Canada and approximately 50,000 units were sold in the United States. The affected products were sold from January 2023 to May 2024.

Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, not only is it prohibited to sell or buy a recalled product, it is also prohibited to give them away.