Fire rips through Spruce Grove townhome complex

Some Spruce Grove residents were forced from their homes after a fire tore through a multi-unit building Wednesday night.

The blaze started just before 7:30 p.m. at a townhome complex near Vanderbilt Common and Kenton Way.

Video supplied to Global News shows flames shooting from a garage up to the roof. Thick dark smoke could be seen billowing out of the multi-storey structure.

The fire also appears to have melted the siding of nearby units.

There is no official word yet on any potential injuries or what may have caused the fire.