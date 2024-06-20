Menu

Fire

Fire rips through Spruce Grove townhome complex

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
Residential complex fire in Spruce Grove
Video supplied to Global News shows flames shooting from a Spruce Grove complex garage up to the roof. Thick dark smoke could be seen billowing out of the multi-storey structure.
Some Spruce Grove residents were forced from their homes after a fire tore through a multi-unit building Wednesday night.

The blaze started just before 7:30 p.m. at a townhome complex near Vanderbilt Common and Kenton Way.

Video supplied to Global News shows flames shooting from a garage up to the roof. Thick dark smoke could be seen billowing out of the multi-storey structure.

The fire also appears to have melted the siding of nearby units.

There is no official word yet on any potential injuries or what may have caused the fire.

Spruce Grove townhouse complex fire View image in full screen
Spruce Grove townhouse complex fire on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Eric Beck/Global News
