Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal mayor denounces antisemitism after restaurant allegedly targeted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2024 7:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Normalization of hate’: B’nai Brith Canada reports dramatic rise in antisemitism'
‘Normalization of hate’: B’nai Brith Canada reports dramatic rise in antisemitism
Related: Incidents of antisemitism in Canada more than doubled in 2023 compared to 2022, according to a new report from B'nai Brith Canada. Mackenzie Gray reports on the hate crimes Canadians are dealing with, and how Jewish leaders are warning of a national crisis – May 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politicians are denouncing violence and intimidation against Montreal’s Jewish community after bullet-shaped holes were found in a restaurant window.

Mayor Valérie Plante wrote in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the act appears to have been committed with the aim of intimidating the city’s Jewish population.

Police said today that they’re investigating after three small holes were found in the window of a business in the city’s Mile End district.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say they can’t confirm whether the holes were made by bullets, or what the motive was.

Montreal Liberal MPs Rachel Bendayan and Anthony Housefather said the restaurant, Falafel Yoni, was on a so-called “boycott list” of Jewish-owned businesses that circulated online.

Bendayan said this is only the latest in a string of incidents that have left some members of the Jewish community scared of wearing kippahs or letting their kids go to school.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau, CIJA condemn gunfire at Montreal Jewish school'
Trudeau, CIJA condemn gunfire at Montreal Jewish school
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices