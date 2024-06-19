Montreal mayor denounces antisemitism after restaurant allegedly targeted

See more sharing options

Politicians are denouncing violence and intimidation against Montreal’s Jewish community after bullet-shaped holes were found in a restaurant window.

Mayor Valérie Plante wrote in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the act appears to have been committed with the aim of intimidating the city’s Jewish population.

Police said today that they’re investigating after three small holes were found in the window of a business in the city’s Mile End district.

They say they can’t confirm whether the holes were made by bullets, or what the motive was.

Montreal Liberal MPs Rachel Bendayan and Anthony Housefather said the restaurant, Falafel Yoni, was on a so-called “boycott list” of Jewish-owned businesses that circulated online.

Bendayan said this is only the latest in a string of incidents that have left some members of the Jewish community scared of wearing kippahs or letting their kids go to school.