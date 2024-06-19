Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec construction worker dies after equipment falls on him, investigation underway

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 7:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Worker dies after equipment falls on him at downtown Montreal construction site'
Worker dies after equipment falls on him at downtown Montreal construction site
Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) is investigating a fatal incident at a construction site in downtown Montreal on Wednesday. The victim, a man in his early 20s, died after heavy equipment fell on him. The investigation will look into whether the extreme heat may have been a contributing factor in the man's death.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s workplace health and safety board (CNESST) is investigating a fatal incident at a construction site in downtown Montreal on Wednesday.

Authorities say just after 11:15 a.m., heavy equipment fell on a construction worker in his early 20s. He died instantly in front of several construction crew members who witnessed the incident at the site on the intersection of Square-Phillips and Cathcart.

The work site, managed by Magil Construction, was temporarily closed as inspectors took over the scene. The construction work was taking place on a tall condo tower.

Click to play video: 'Construction worker deaths hit 35-year high in 2023'
Construction worker deaths hit 35-year high in 2023

“I am saddened to learn of the death of a worker in downtown Montreal,” Labour Minister Jean Boulet wrote in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“My sympathies go out to his family and colleagues. CNESST investigators are mobilized to conduct an inquiry to establish the circumstances of this unfortunate accident.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

CNESST spokesperson Marie-Claude Normandin told Global the investigation will look into whether working during an extreme heat wave could have possibly been a factor in what might have been a human error accident.

Wednesday marked the second consecutive day of “dangerously hot and humid” weather conditions slamming southern Quebec and Ontario, with daytime highs reaching between 30 C and 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45, according to Environment Canada.

Montreal police will assist the CNESST in the investigation.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices