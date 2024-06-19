Quebec construction worker dies after equipment falls on him, investigation underway

Quebec’s workplace health and safety board (CNESST) is investigating a fatal incident at a construction site in downtown Montreal on Wednesday.
Authorities say just after 11:15 a.m., heavy equipment fell on a construction worker in his early 20s. He died instantly in front of several construction crew members who witnessed the incident at the site on the intersection of Square-Phillips and Cathcart.
The work site, managed by Magil Construction, was temporarily closed as inspectors took over the scene. The construction work was taking place on a tall condo tower.
“I am saddened to learn of the death of a worker in downtown Montreal,” Labour Minister Jean Boulet wrote in a statement.
“My sympathies go out to his family and colleagues. CNESST investigators are mobilized to conduct an inquiry to establish the circumstances of this unfortunate accident.”
CNESST spokesperson Marie-Claude Normandin told Global the investigation will look into whether working during an extreme heat wave could have possibly been a factor in what might have been a human error accident.
Wednesday marked the second consecutive day of “dangerously hot and humid” weather conditions slamming southern Quebec and Ontario, with daytime highs reaching between 30 C and 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45, according to Environment Canada.
Montreal police will assist the CNESST in the investigation.
