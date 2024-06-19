Sask. Chamber of Commerce calls for lowering working age to 13 years

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the provincial election this fall, the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is recommending a new goverment lower the legal working age to 13 years from 14 years.

“The Chamber recommends lowering the age that youth are able to work, to 13 years of age,” the chamber said in a release outlining a series of recommendations. It also called for “applying the appropriate changes” to the Young Workers Readiness Certification Course.

In a separate email to Global News, the chamber said youth are permitted to enter the workforce, with substantial restrictions under the Saskatchewan Employment Act on when and where they are allowed to work.

“The Chamber supports these standards,” the email read. “The Chamber developed this platform through consultation with industry leaders and members. Ultimately, the Chamber believes the decision for a youth to enter the workforce resides with the youth and their family/guardian.”

Lori Johb, president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour, told Global News that lowering the working age for young people is not the answer to the problems the chamber is trying to solve.

“Not only is it not very safe, or well thought out. There’s a reason why there’s ages for young people to enter the workforce,” Johb said. “There was a very serious incident last fall of a young person who was 14 years old in Kenora that was put in a very dangerous situation. Because of that, (he) has a very serious injury that he may never recover from.”

Johb said one possible solution for meeting the demand of workers could be to increase the minimum wage to encourage more people to join the workforce.

“I don’t think the issue is… a worker shortage, I think we have a wage shortage,” she said. “We need to do something to improve the working conditions that includes a boost in the minimum wage and living wages that people can go to work and pay their bills (to) raise their families.”

Other recommendations include reducing taxes for affordable living projects, growing investment, energy transformation, and leveraging food, fuel and fertilizer.