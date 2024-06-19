Young Calgary-area drum students stage ’30 Ringos’ Beatles tribute

See more sharing options

Some talented kids in Cochrane, Alta., are getting ready to hit the stage for a pretty cool concert this weekend.

Thirty dedicated drummers are paying tribute to the biggest band in pop music history.

They’re students of instructor Edward Allen, who runs a studio called Cochrane Drum Tutor.

The 30 students will take turns sitting in with “All You Need is Love,” a Calgary-based Beatles tribute band.

“The show is called: ‘John, Paul, George and 30 Ringos,’” Allen said. “Thirty songs, 30 different drummers – how it goes, we don’t really know.”

The show starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Cochrane Alliance Church.

Allen said playing the music of The Beatles is the perfect way to showcase his young students’ talents.

“The songs are so universal,” Allen said. “How vibrant their music is, how fresh it is and how fresh it still stands today.”