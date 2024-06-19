Suspects enter man’s bedroom during gunpoint home invasion in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was awoken by a group of suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at him, during a nighttime home invasion in Mississauga earlier this month, police say.

Peel Regional Police said four teenagers under the age of 18 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said that on June 9 at around 1:30 a.m., four suspects broke into a home in the area of McLaughlin and Derry roads while the victim was sleeping upstairs.

“The suspects entered a bedroom, where one pointed a firearm and demanded keys to the vehicle parked in the driveway,” police said.

The suspects “forcefully” stole the keys and drove off in the luxury vehicle, police said.

Around three hours later, the same suspects reportedly went to a second home in the Mississauga Road and Financial Drive area of Brampton.

“Armed with a firearm, the suspects forced entry into the home and made demands for vehicle keys for a luxury car parked outside,” police allege.

The suspects reportedly fled in the car.

None of the victims were injured during the home invasions.

Responding officers were able to locate the suspects a short distance away in Brampton, police said.

“In an effort to evade capture, three of the suspects forced entry into a nearby home to hide; however, all were taken into custody by police,” officers said.

Four Brampton residents, aged 17, 16, 15 and 14, were arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent and one count of use of an imitation firearm.

Three of the four were also charged with break and enter with intent to commit.

Police said the 15-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with a release order, as they were bound by a previous court order relating to charges of assault and uttering threats.

The vehicle that was stolen in the first incident has been recovered, police said. It’s not clear if the second car has been found.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they anticipate more charges will be laid.