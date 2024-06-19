‘Easy decision’: Vancouver Canucks sign Filip Hronek to 8-year extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of US$7.25 million.

Hronek, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of June.

Vancouver acquired the six-foot, 190-pound blue liner from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection, in March 2023.

“I really enjoyed the whole season. It was an easy decision to make and I’m really happy we got a deal done.” 🗣 Hear from Filip Hronek on getting the deal done with the #Canucks, his relationship with Quinn Hughes, and embracing the challenge of improving for next season. pic.twitter.com/cohijwxsb8 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 19, 2024

Hronek put up a career-high 48 points (five goals, 43 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Canucks last season.

He has totalled 35 goals and 170 assists over 390 regular-season games between Vancouver and Detroit, and two points in 13 playoff games for the Canucks this year.

Hronek called the signing an “easy decision.”

The Red Wings originally picked Hronek in the second round (53rd overall) in the 2016 draft.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said the team looks forward to seeing Hronek continue to grow both on and off the ice.

“Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blue line, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” he said in a statement.

“His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team.”

"[Hronek] expressed his interest of wanting to stay in Vancouver and be part of this group for long-term. We were extremely pleased to get it over the finish line here.” 🗣 G.M. Patrik Allvin meets with the media following the club agreeing to terms with defenceman Filip Hronek. pic.twitter.com/EmVs1Dcj22 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 18, 2024