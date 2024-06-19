Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

‘Easy decision’: Vancouver Canucks sign Filip Hronek to 8-year extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
Canucks offseason preview
RELATED VIDEO: The Canucks have a lot of work on their hands this off season, with a number of impending free agents. Squire Barnes discusses what some of the biggest priorities are going into a busy summer – May 24, 2024
The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of US$7.25 million.

Hronek, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of June.

Vancouver acquired the six-foot, 190-pound blue liner from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection, in March 2023.

Hronek put up a career-high 48 points (five goals, 43 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Canucks last season.

He has totalled 35 goals and 170 assists over 390 regular-season games between Vancouver and Detroit, and two points in 13 playoff games for the Canucks this year.

Hronek called the signing an “easy decision.”

The Red Wings originally picked Hronek in the second round (53rd overall) in the 2016 draft.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said the team looks forward to seeing Hronek continue to grow both on and off the ice.

“Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blue line, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” he said in a statement.

“His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

