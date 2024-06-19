Strike at B.C. mine ends as labour deal reached between Unifor, Taseko

See more sharing options

Officials with Unifor say wage increases and equity measures are part of the three-year collective agreement ratified Tuesday evening by workers at the Taseko Gibraltar mine in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

The package includes wage increases of 13 per cent over three years and changes to the drug testing procedures, which the union says add clarity and fairness.

Also, a Women’s Advocate will be introduced to champion equity and recognize the federal labour code’s leave for Indigenous practices.

Some 500 unionized workers had been on strike since June 1 before both sides agreed on a tentative deal Sunday.

The Gibraltar mine, owned and operated by Taseko, is Canada’s second-largest open-pit copper mine and the largest employer in B.C.’s Cariboo region.

Company officials previously said that if the workers ratified the deal, work could resume as early as Wednesday.