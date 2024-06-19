Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Strike at B.C. mine ends as labour deal reached between Unifor, Taseko

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2024 1:11 pm
1 min read
The offices of Taseko Mines Limited are pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on November 25, 2010. View image in full screen
The offices of Taseko Mines Limited are pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on November 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials with Unifor say wage increases and equity measures are part of the three-year collective agreement ratified Tuesday evening by workers at the Taseko Gibraltar mine in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

The package includes wage increases of 13 per cent over three years and changes to the drug testing procedures, which the union says add clarity and fairness.

Also, a Women’s Advocate will be introduced to champion equity and recognize the federal labour code’s leave for Indigenous practices.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Some 500 unionized workers had been on strike since June 1 before both sides agreed on a tentative deal Sunday.

The Gibraltar mine, owned and operated by Taseko, is Canada’s second-largest open-pit copper mine and the largest employer in B.C.’s Cariboo region.

Company officials previously said that if the workers ratified the deal, work could resume as early as Wednesday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rescue competition held at Britannia Mine'
Rescue competition held at Britannia Mine
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices