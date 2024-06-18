Menu

National

Sports

Jets, Moose renew affiliation with ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 2:44 pm
Winnipeg Jets prospect Thomas Milic with the Manitoba Moose.
Winnipeg Jets prospect Thomas Milic with the Manitoba Moose. Manitoba Moose
The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose have extended their partnership with a minor pro hockey team based in Norfolk, Va.

The clubs announced the ongoing affiliation with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL on Tuesday.

The Admirals, who are set to begin their second season as the ECHL affiliate of the Jets and Moose, have given ice time to Jets draft picks, including Dmitry Kuzmin and Thomas Milic — who appeared for both Norfolk and Manitoba last year, as did prospects Thomas Caron, Carson Golder, Simon Kubicek, Mark Liwiski and Oskari Salminen.

Before the agreement with Winnipeg, the Admirals, who were founded in 2015 and named after a previous Norfolk team, were affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively.

The Admirals’ first game of 2024-25 is Oct. 18 against the Adirondack Thunder.

