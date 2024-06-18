Menu

Crime

Violent crime on the rise, Winnipeg police dealing with heavy call volume: statistical report

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 2:47 pm
Policing not the sole solution to Winnipeg youth crime, Supt. says
On Tuesday, Winnipeg police data analyst David Bowman and Supt. Dave Dalal said frontline officers now have access to comprehensive information systems that show which young offenders need more support, but more involvement from community and government is needed.
Violent crime in Winnipeg is on the rise, according to the police service’s annual numbers.

Winnipeg police released their 2023 statistical report Tuesday, which shows an increase in calls for service by 10 per cent over the previous year — to more than 783,000, or upwards of 2,100 calls daily.

According to police, well-being checks remained the top reason people call 911 for the fourth straight year.

While the total number of incidents dropped by two per cent overall last year, Winnipeg Police Service data analyst David Bowman said it’s not all good news, especially when it comes to violent crime.

“In looking at the long-term trend dating back to the late ’90s, violent crime severity in Winnipeg peaked in 2009,” Bowman said.

“(Last year) is now the second highest in terms of violent crime severity on record — slightly below and nearly on par with 2009.”

Other notable numbers include an 11 per cent increase in crime in the Transcona neighbourhood, contrasted with a drop of almost 15 per cent across town in River Heights.

Police also attended 2,480 hate crimes in 2023, most of which were based on religion — 101 more than the previous year.

Drug crimes have also increased, but remain considerably — 19.3 per cent — below the five-year average.

According to the report, the only categories sitting above the five-year average are property and violent crimes, although property crimes saw a slight decrease — by 6.7 per cent — year over year.

Manitoba can do ‘big things’ for public safety, premier says at summit
