Crime

Woman’s homicide in Surrey believed to be a random attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
Surrey homicide investigated as random attack
Global News has learned the killing of a woman Sunday night at a Surrey home is being investigated as a random attack. Janet Brown has the details.
A homicide in North Surrey is being investigated as a possible random attack.

Police were called to the home on 182A Street at about 10 p.m. on Sunday where a woman was in medical distress. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Officers flooded into the area and with the help of police dogs, a man was found and arrested nearby.

Global News has learned the suspect was recently released from custody after an earlier arrest.

Homicide investigators on scene in Surrey

Residents in the area spoke to Global News on Monday and said they saw a lot of police in the area but were unsure what was happening.

“The only thing we saw is probably there was about 10 or 20 police cars coming. … This is a dead road so sometimes people dump garbage,” neighbour Joe Zanatta told Global News.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and is asking anyone with information to call the police.

