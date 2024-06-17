Menu

Sports

Surge guard Mathieu Kamba lends a helping hand to Calgary’s next generation

By Moses Woldu Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 9:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surge guard, Mathieu Kamba lends a helping hand to the next generation.'
Surge guard, Mathieu Kamba lends a helping hand to the next generation.
From the playgrounds to the bright lights of professional basketball, Calgary Surge guard Mathieu Kamba is living out his dream. This summer, he joined his hometown team for the season, and as Moses Woldu reports, the 28-year old is looking to uplift the next generation from his neighborhood.
From the playgrounds of Calgary to the bright lights of professional basketball, Surge guard Mathieu Kamba is living out his dream.

The 28-year-old was a highly touted recruit from high school, playing in the NCAA and later professionally in Spain.

He grew up in Calgary’s northeast, and said basketball helped him get to where he is today.

This summer he joined his hometown team, the Calgary Surge for the season, and as Moses Woldu reports, the 28-year old is looking to uplift the next generation from his neighborhood.

